Paul Kelly to headline 2021 Birdsville Big Red Bash

Paul Kelly, Kate Ceberano, Tim Finn and more will head to the regional Queensland town of Birdsville for the Big Red Bash this winter.
Billing itself as “the world’s most remote music festival”, the event is scheduled to take place from July 6-8.
The Big Red Bash will retain the same lineup which had been scheduled to appear at last year’s edition of the festival. The event’s 2020 incarnation was cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.
“We are so grateful that both our patrons and the artists are backing us again this year,” Big Red Bash founder and organiser Greg Donovan said in a press statement.
“85% of our patrons opted to retain their tickets from the sold-out 2020 event, and the tickets that were refunded sold out again in under five minutes, such is the demand for the event.
“Every single one of the 20 artists who were booked to perform in 2020 will be at the 2021 event.”
“I’m really looking forward to playing under a big sky again,” Paul Kelly said of his forthcoming appearance at the festival.
The 2021 Birdsville Big Red Bash lineup is:
Paul Kelly
Ian Moss
Tim Finn
John Williamson
Kate Ceberano
Glenn Shorrock
Thirsty Merc
Ross Wilson
Vika & Linda
Wendy Matthews
Shannon Noll
Dragon
The Radiators
Chocolate Starfish
Mi-Sex
Bjorn Again
Mark Gable
Steve Balbi
The Crack Up Sisters
Caitlyn Shadbolt
The Big Red Bash Band