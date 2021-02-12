Paul Kelly to headline 2021 Birdsville Big Red Bash

Paul Kelly, Kate Ceberano, Tim Finn and more will head to the regional Queensland town of Birdsville for the Big Red Bash this winter.

Billing itself as “the world’s most remote music festival”, the event is scheduled to take place from July 6-8.

The Big Red Bash will retain the same lineup which had been scheduled to appear at last year’s edition of the festival. The event’s 2020 incarnation was cancelled over COVID-19 concerns.

“We are so grateful that both our patrons and the artists are backing us again this year,” Big Red Bash founder and organiser Greg Donovan said in a press statement.

“85% of our patrons opted to retain their tickets from the sold-out 2020 event, and the tickets that were refunded sold out again in under five minutes, such is the demand for the event.

“Every single one of the 20 artists who were booked to perform in 2020 will be at the 2021 event.”

“I’m really looking forward to playing under a big sky again,” Paul Kelly said of his forthcoming appearance at the festival.

Visit the festival’s website for additional information.

The 2021 Birdsville Big Red Bash lineup is:

Paul Kelly

Ian Moss

Tim Finn

John Williamson

Kate Ceberano

Glenn Shorrock

Thirsty Merc

Ross Wilson

Vika & Linda

Wendy Matthews

Shannon Noll

Dragon

The Radiators

Chocolate Starfish

Mi-Sex

Bjorn Again

Mark Gable

Steve Balbi

The Crack Up Sisters

Caitlyn Shadbolt

The Big Red Bash Band