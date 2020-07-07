Paul McCartney and Pete Best lead well-wishers on Ringo Starr’s 80th birthday

The Beatles‘ original drummer Pete Best and singer Paul McCartney have led well-wishes to Ringo Starr on his 80th birthday.

Best, who was replaced by Starr in 1962 before the band achieved global fame, wrote on Twitter: “Thought about it and thought why not. Happy Birthday Ringo. It’s a special one. Have a good day.”

McCartney made reference to Starr’s 2018 knighthood, writing: “Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy! – Paul.”

Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy! – Paul pic.twitter.com/qVMxQ1J3hq — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 7, 2020

Advertisement

Thought about it and thought why not. Happy Birthday Ringo. It’s a special one. Have a good day. https://t.co/xx854mv1mm — Pete Best (@BeatlesPeteBest) July 7, 2020

The well-wishes also proved to be quite literally out of this world – with the International Space Station also sending a message to the singer.

Later today, Ringo will host a livestream benefit concert to mark the occasion.

The star-studded event will consist of exclusive new at-home performances and previously unseen concert footage from former Beatles-bandmate Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr and more.

Wow this is a first peace and love from outer space I sent you right back peace and love thank you. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒🦏☮️ pic.twitter.com/ZcqUDES0NO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) July 7, 2020

Advertisement

Donations during the event will be split between the Black Lives Matter Global Network, MusiCares, The David Lynch Foundation, and WaterAid. Ringo’s Big Birthday Show will air on the day of his birthday, July 7, from 5pm PST, on his YouTube channel.

Starr has long held concerts to mark his birthday in his adopted home of the United States. For the past 12 years, he’s hosted the ‘Peace and Love’ celebration event in Los Angeles on the date. Last year, David Lynch, Peter Jackson, Nils Lofgren, Sheila E., Benmont Tench, Ed Begley, Jr. and more joined him.

Last month, Starr expressed his support for global Black Live Matters protests alongside McCartney, sending “peace, love and continuous support”.