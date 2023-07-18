Paul McCartney announces new podcast ‘McCartney: A Life In Lyrics’

Paul McCartney has announced a new podcast titled ‘McCartney: A Life In Lyrics’, which will share the stories behind some of his best-known songs.

Each episode will see Macca focusing on a single song from his work in the Beatles and Wings as well as his solo career. Tracks included in the first season of the podcast series include ‘Eleanor Rigby’, ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Live and Let Die’ among others.

The series will also provide listeners an unrivaled opportunity to sit in on conversations between McCartney and poet Paul Muldoon, who wrote the foreword to McCartney’s bestselling book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations,” explained Muldoon in the prologue episode which is out now. “It was McCartney unfiltered.”



“It was like going back to an old snapshot album, looking back on work I haven’t thought much about for quite a few years,” McCartney added.

‘McCartney: A Life In Lyrics’ was co-produced by Pushkin Industries and iHeartPodcasts, is set for release on September 20, 2023. Superfans can binge all of the first season immediately at release with a Pushkin+ subscription.

Otherwise, fans can start listening to the first episode via iHeartRadio, Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms that day. A new episode will come out every week.

Season one will feature 12 episodes and Season 2 will follow with an additional 12 episodes set for release in February of 2024.

In other news, Ringo Starr shared his thoughts on the upcoming “Last” Beatles song, which had been created by McCartney using help from artificial intelligence.

“It’s not down to AI,” Starr said. “It’s not like we’re pretending anything. That is actually John’s voice, Paul’s voice and bass playing, George [Harrison] on rhythm guitar and me on drums.