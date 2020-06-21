Watch Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and more play ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’ for Preservation Hall show

Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and a host of other famous musicians united to perform with New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band to raise funds for their foundation.

The ‘Round Midnight Preserves livestream event featured a mix of previously recorded footage and live shows, headed up by a rousing performance of ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’ – led by McCartney on trumpet.

Irma Thomas, Dave Matthews, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and Nathaniel Rateliff also contributed to the rendition – watch it below.

As well as pitching in on ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’, Grohl duetted on the Preservation Hall’s own New Orleans anthem ‘Come with Me’ alongside legendary clarinetist, saxophonist, and flutist Charlie Gabriel, and later performed a solo acoustic version of ‘Best of You’.

All of the older performances featured the Preservation Hall Jazz Band themselves, including sets from Beck, Sharon Jones, and Arcade Fire’s Karnaval 2020 version of ‘Wake Up’, one of the last major concerts in New Orleans prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Win Butler also contributed a post-show set as DJ Windows 98, alongside Jaffe, who opened by taking a knee while playing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band was founded in 1961 as a way to promote New Orleans jazz. They often hold their own ‘Midnight Preserves’ sessions at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which sees them joined by a host of special guests.

Meanwhile, Grohl was one of a number of musicians to sign an open letter this week urging Congress to save indie venues across the US.

The National Independent Venue Association posted the letter yesterday (June 18) and revealed a list of over 600 signatories asking the government to financially support over 1000 indie venues that are facing permanent closure through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Other signatories include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Neil Young, Robert Plant, Alice Cooper and Coldplay.