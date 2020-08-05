Paul McCartney dismisses idea of Las Vegas residency: “It’s where you go to die”

Paul McCartney has dismissed the idea of embarking on a Las Vegas residency, reasoning that “Vegas is where you go to die”.

In a lengthy new interview with GQ, the Beatles icon was asked whether he’d ever considered following in the footsteps of Elton John by taking on a mammoth run of shows in Sin City – or whether Bruce Springsteen had inspired him to hit Broadway.

“That’s something I’ve been trying to avoid my whole life,” McCartney said of a Vegas residency. “Definitely nothing attracts me about the idea. Vegas is where you go to die, isn’t it? It’s the elephant’s graveyard.”

As for Broadway, the musician’s “not really” sold on the idea. “Some people would like me to do it, as they say I’ve got plenty of stories and plenty of songs, but one of the things that’s holding me back at the moment is that Bruce has just done it, you know?” McCartney said.

“It feels a bit like, ‘Oh, suddenly I’ll do it now then!’ So I think that’s made me a little reluctant to follow in his footsteps or follow a trend.”

While he’s not completely against a Broadway stint, McCartney explained that he would “just prefer to play with the band to a bigger audience, or even smaller – I don’t mind little clubs.

“I do a solo segment in the middle of my shows at the moment and to do a whole show like that, I’m not sure I fancy it. It might be a little bit like too much hard work,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Macca opened up about the time he sued The Beatles in order to “save” their music and company, Apple.