Paul McCartney, Ice Cube, Katy Perry and more pay tribute to John Lewis

"He was such a great leader who fought with honesty and bravery for civil rights in America"

By Will Lavin
John Lewis
Congressman John Lewis. CREDIT: Jeff Hutchens/Getty Images

Paul McCartney, Ice Cube, and Katy Perry are among those who have paid tribute to longtime US congressman John Lewis.

The civil rights icon died on Friday night (July 17) after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Following his death, many artists took to social media to remember Lewis, who was the last last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s.

“So much love, honor and respect for John Lewis,” tweeted Ice Cube. “Although we never met, I’ve always admired your courage. Rest In Peace Mr. Lewis. We got it from here…”

Katy Perry wrote: “Rest In Power #JohnLewis thank you for all the good you gave.”

“Sad to hear the news that civil rights legend John Lewis died yesterday. He was such a great leader who fought with honesty and bravery for civil rights in America,” McCartney said.

The Beatle also called for the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, to be renamed after the congressman.

“Long may his memory remain in our hearts,” he said. “How about renaming the famous Pettus Bridge that he and Martin Luther King Jr. and others walked across in the 60s for the civil rights movement and rename it the John Lewis Bridge?!!!”

The bridge was the site of the Bloody Sunday conflict that saw police attack civil rights demonstrators as they were attempting to march to the state capital, Montgomery on March 7, 1965.

McCartney added: “Nancy and I are proud to support the NAACP and have recently donated to their legal defense fund.”

E Street guitarist Steven Van Zandt similarly lobbied for the Pettus Bridge to be renamed after Lewis, instead of Edmund Pettus, a former US senator and one-time grand dragon of the Ku Klux Klan.

“RIP John Lewis. Major major loss. A good friend and ally when I needed one. Absolutely one of a kind. A real hero. The last hero. Man we need him so badly right now. Fixing this mess is going to be a lot harder without him. Travel well my friend. I was lucky to have known you,” Van Zandt tweeted Saturday.

Former president Barack Obama tweeted: “Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did,” before sharing a full statement on Lewis’ death.

Other tributes made to the congressman came from the likes of Questlove, Samuel L. Jackson, Herbie Hancock, Rosanne Cash, Lecrae, and more. You can see them below.

