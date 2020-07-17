Paul McCartney opens up about reuniting with Ringo Starr in the studio

Paul McCartney has opened up about reuniting with Ringo Starr in the studio.

The former Beatles pair are working on a re-release of McCartney’s ‘A Beautiful Night’, which will accompany a re-release of McCartney’s 1997 album ‘Flaming Pie’.

The release is coming as part of the Paul McCartney Archive Collection which also sees 32 bonus audio tracks and a 128-page book containing previously unpublished images by Linda McCartney and will be released on July 31.

Starr’s contribution has now led to a new music video of Beautiful Night being released, as well as a new EP for the track.

“I’d been saying to Ringo for years that it’d be great to do something, because we’d never really done that much work together outside The Beatles,” McCartney told PA

“One night Jeff (Lynne, Electric Light Orchestra co-founder) suggested, ‘Why don’t you get Ringo in?’ and I said, ‘OK.’ It just sort of happened.”

He continued: “I had this song ‘Beautiful Night’ which I’d written quite a few years ago. I’d always liked it but I felt I didn’t quite have the right version of it.

“So I got this song out for when Ringo was coming in, and right away it was like the old days. I realised we hadn’t done this for so long, but it was really comfortable and it was still there.”

McCartney explained that the pair made a few changes to the original song, but enjoyed their jamming session so much that they ended up doing more together.

“When I wasn’t on the mic, in the solo breaks and stuff, I really made a point of turning round and watching this guy drum. ‘And I’m thinking, my god, you know the memories across this 10-yard gap here, him on the drums and me on the bass, the lifetime that’s going on here’,” McCartney added.

“So, you know, it’s a sort of magic. And he and I these days get quite emotional about it, because we should. We ought to. It’s a bloody emotional thing, the years. If nothing else.

“You know, to sit down with Ringo is always a great thing. It’s always worthwhile. It’s always fun.”

Starr recently marked his 80th birthday with a livestream featuring a series of appearances from some of his famous friends.