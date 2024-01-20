Paul McCartney pays tribute to DJ Annie Nightingale: “She was such a special woman”

Paul McCartney has paid tribute to the late Annie Nightingale on social media.

The legendary BBC broadcaster passed away on January 11 after “a short illness”. She was BBC Radio 1’s longest-serving DJ, and first female DJ on the station.

Amidst tributes that have come pouring in for the DJ, McCartney has taken to social media to share his own. “I was very sad to hear that my friend Annie Nightingale passed away last week,” he began.

“She was such a special woman, full of knowledge about the music scene, with a great spirit and a fabulous sense of humour. Having known her for many years, we both watched the music scene change and develop. I was always pleased to meet up with her for an interview or a cup of tea.

“She will be missed by many people, and the music world will be poorer without her. Love to her family from me and my family.”

Previously, Nightingale revealed she was the first person to talk to McCartney after the death of John Lennon. Whilst working on TV show The Old Grey Whistle Test, the show lined up a special programme to pay tribute to Lennon, who was shot dead in 1980. According to Nightingale, she struggled to get people to talk to her about the death.

Then, a producer appeared in the studio and told her McCartney himself was willing to talk: “He wanted to say thank you on behalf of Linda (his late wife Linda McCartney) and himself and Yoko (Ono) and George (Harrison) and Ringo (Starr).”

Fans also shared a brilliant anecdote involving the broadcasting legend and The Clash’s Joe Strummer.