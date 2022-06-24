Paul McCartney plays Frome warm-up gig ahead of Glastonbury

Paul McCartney has played a warm-up gig at Frome’s Cheese & Grain this evening (June 24), ahead of his Glastonbury headline set tomorrow.

The 800 capacity Somerset venue took to Twitter yesterday (June 23) to announce that it would be hosting the legendary Beatle for a surprise gig, writing: “@PaulMcCartney Live in Frome? Tomorrow night at 5pm? Ok then!”

Tickets could only be purchased at the venue and were available on a strictly first come first served basis.

A statement on Cheese & Grain’s website read: “What an incredible opportunity to watch Paul warm up for his Glastonbury headlining performance this weekend. What an amazing treat… we are told this won’t be his normal set either so should be an afternoon full of wonderful surprises.”

McCartney arrived on stage in Frome just after 6pm, playing to an audience that included Olivia Harrison, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Brian Johnson from AC/DC and Olivia Rodrigo.

His set included ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’, ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’, ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Let It Be’. Before ‘Out Of College’ he told the crowd: “Here’s a song that we’ve never done live in England until tonight, so it’s a first for Frome.”

Ahead of final track ‘Golden Slumbers’, McCartney said: “Ok so there does come a time when we’ve got to go and it coincides with the time you’ve got to go. Most of all we want to thank you for coming along and having a ball with us tonight!”

As he left the stage, he thanked fans saying: “Thank you Frome-anians, we had a good time in here tonight. This was a good idea.”

Paul McCartney played:

I Wanna Be Your Man

Juniors Farm

Letting Go

Got To Get You Into My Life

Come Onto Me

Let Me Roll It

Getting Better

My Valentine

1985

Maybe I’m Amazed

I’ve Just Seen A Face

From Me To You

Blackbird

Fuh You

Ob la di

Out of College

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

Get Back

Lady Madonna

Band on the Run

Let it Be

Hey Jude

Birthday

Helter Skelter

Golden Slumbers

McCartney – who recently celebrated his 80th birthday – will take to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury at 9.30pm tomorrow (June 25).