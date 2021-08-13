Paul McCartney shares an inside look at the making of his ‘Find My Way’ video

Paul McCartney has shared a video unveiling how the ultra-trippy film clip for his track ‘Find My Way’ came to life.

The colourful, disco-inspired clip in question was released last month. In it, a digitally de-aged McCartney (played by Jordan Johnson) dances down the halls of a hotel before being teleported to a variety of other locations.

The clip was directed by Andrew Donaho (Janelle Monae, The Strokes, Khalid) and co-produced with Hyperreal Digital, which specialises in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars. Take a look at it below, then watch how McCartney was made young again in his behind-the-scenes video:

“In the same way the track has these seamless transitions from one section to the next, we wanted to do the same thing visually,” Donaho said in the making-of video. “So we created this oner… It’s not a oner, it’s a handful of takes stitched together, but it has the feeling of a neverending shot.”

Upon the original film clip’s release, Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said: “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully-realised, even with one of the most recognised faces in the world.”

A collaboration with Beck, ’Find My Way’ serves as the opening track to McCartney’s most recent album, ‘McCartney III: Imagined’, itself a reworking of last year’s ‘McCartney III’. The album’s digital version was released back in April, with its physical edition landing in July.

In a four-star review, NME writer Thomas Smith called it “another fine entry into the self-titled collection”. He continued: “The sheer star-power and respect from contemporaries and newbies is another flex that proves the endeavour, which started over 51 years ago, was a worthy one.”