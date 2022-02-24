Is he teasing Glastonbury? Paul McCartney shares mysterious Wordle

Paul McCartney has shared a new Wordle-style teaser on his Twitter, prompting renewed speculation that he may soon be announcing his headline slot at Glastonbury 2022.

The Beatle had been set to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2020 with Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, but that edition was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

With Glastonbury set to return to action in June, speculation about who will join Billie Eilish at the top of the bill has sparked back into life this morning (February 24) after McCartney shared a Wordle-style teaser.

The tweet appears to hint that McCartney will be headlining Glastonbury 2022 via the inclusion of the numbers ‘25/6′, which could mean June 25 (Saturday of this year’s event).

Wordle 121 25/6 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 24, 2022

The Wordle teaser also features six green tiles which could spell out ‘GLASTO’.

McCartney has previous form when it comes to this type of hint, having previously shared a composite image of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry ahead of the announcement that he’d been booked to headline Glastonbury in 2020.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis recently confirmed that the full line-up for Glastonbury 2022 will be announced next month.

So far, only Eilish, Diana Ross (who is playing the ‘Legends’ slot) and Little Simz have been officially announced for this year’s festival.

Earlier this week Glastonbury confirmed details of their ticket resale process for 2022, giving ticketless fans their final opportunity to gain access to this year’s festival.

2022 ticketholders who have paid a deposit for either a general admission ticket or a coach package must pay their final balance of £230 (+ £5 booking fee) per ticket between 9am on March 1 and 11:59pm on March 7, otherwise their tickets will be returned.