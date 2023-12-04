Paul McCartney & Wings announce ‘Band On The Run’ 50th anniversary reissue with “underdub” mixes

Paul McCartney & Wings (a.k.a. ‘Wings’) have announced the 50th anniversary reissue of ‘Band On The Run’.

The band was formed in 1971 with McCartney and his wife Linda as the two permanent members. ‘Band On The Run’ was Wings’ third album, being released in 1973. The record went on to win multiple Grammy Awards and topped the charts in several countries including the UK.

The 50th anniversary edition will be available in a range of formats, including a set of ‘Underdubbed’ mixes. These new unreleased rough mixes were made by Geoff Emerick and Pete Swettenham at AIR Studios on October 14, 1973.

McCartney says of the new remixes: “This is ‘Band on the Run’ in a way you’ve never heard before. When you are making a song and putting on additional parts, like an extra guitar, that’s an overdub. Well, this version of the album is the opposite, underdubbed.”

The ‘Band On The Run’ reissue will be available in vinyl, CD, digital and Dolby ATMOS formats. Check below for a full track list of the ‘Band On The Run’ reissue:

The ‘Band On The Run’ 50th anniversary reissue tracklisting is:

Disc One – Band on the Run

1. Band on the Run

2. Jet

3. Bluebird

4. Mrs. Vandebilt

5. Let Me Roll It

6. Mamunia

7. No Words

8. Helen Wheels

9. Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)

10. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

Disc Two Band on the Run (Underdubbed Mixes)

1. Band on the Run

2. Mamunia

3. No Words

4. Jet

5. Bluebird

6. Mrs. Vandebilt

7. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

8. Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)

9. Let Me Roll It

The Beatles singer has been playing tracks from ‘Band On The Run’ on his current tour, such as ‘Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five’ and the band’s hit ‘Jet’. He is now playing the South American leg of his international Got Back tour until December 16, where he will finish in Rio de Janeiro.

In other news, McCartney will reportedly star alongside Elton John in the ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel. Rob Reiner, who directed the original 1984 mockumentary film starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, confirmed various guest stars in the sequel during an appearance on Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast.