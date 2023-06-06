Paul Oakenfold denies sexual harassment allegations

Paul Oakenfold has denied all allegations in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by his former personal assistant.

The acclaimed DJ and record producer took to social media to deny the “baseless” allegations against him, adding that he will participate in any investigation to “clear my name”.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct. Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism,” Oakenfold wrote.

“It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money.”

He continued by sharing that he would participate in “any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice”.

The accusations were brought to light in a lawsuit, filed at LA Superior Court on Friday (June 2), by a woman who formerly worked for Oakenfold. Identified as Jane Roe, the 24-year-old is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 (£20,000), and alleges that she was harassed on numerous occasions by the Grammy-nominated DJ.

As per the suit, the complaint is formed of five claims, all allegedly taking place after she was hired in October 2022 and assigned to be the musician’s personal assistant for $20 per hour (£20).

During this time, the plaintiff claims Oakenfold allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of her on four separate occasions. The first is said to have taken place on her first day as his assistant, then on four other dates. On one date in November of last year, he allegedly performed the act four times in a single day and, on a separate occasion, also did so in her vehicle. Find the full filing here (via Deadline).

Aged 59, Oakenfold has had an extensive career as a record producer, remixer and trance DJ. He has also provided remixes for countless artists, including The Rolling Stones, Britney Spears, Madonna, Muse and Michael Jackson.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.