Paul Stanley says he doesn’t “see a reason” for KISS to record new music

KISS‘ Paul Stanley has said he doesn’t “really see a reason” for the rock icons to deliver any new music before they finally call it a day when their farewell tour comes to an end.

The band’s last album came in 2012’s ‘Monster’, but new music has failed to materialise since then.

Instead, Stanley is focusing on releasing the debut album from his ‘Soul Station’ side-project, and says it is unlikely that KISS fans will hear anything from the band before their ‘End Of The Road’ tour comes to a close.

Advertisement

“I don’t really see a reason for it, to be quite honest. For the most part, when classic bands put out new albums, they’re looked at and listened to and thrown away because they don’t have the gravitas, they don’t have the age that comes with something being a time capsule or being attached to a certain period of your life,” he told USA Today.

“I’m not alone in that. When you see any classic bands on TV or if there’s a concert video, turn off the sound and I’ll tell you every time they’re playing a new song because the audience sits down.

“So it’s odd to me that people always want you to do a new album, but then they go, ‘That’s great. Now play your hits.’ So honestly, at this point, there isn’t a real reward in it. There’s much more of a reward in changing lanes — I’m still going forward.”

He added: “But in terms of recording more KISS material, I kind of go, ‘Why?’ I thought ‘Modern Day Delilah’ or ‘Hell Or Hallelujah’ were as good as anything I’ve written and as good as anything we recorded, but understandably, it’s like new wine. It just hasn’t aged. So I’d rather not try to roll a stone up the hill.”

Stanley’s comments come after his bandmate, Gene Simmons, previously admitted that he was not “incentivised” to release new music.

Advertisement

“The idea that you work your ass off and then someone with freckles on their face decides they want to download your music and file share — that’s not what I work for,” he said.

Elsewhere, Simmons was recently criticised for accusing young fans of being the culprits for “the death of rock”.

Alice Cooper hit back shortly after, arguing that “Kids are learning hard rock right now”.