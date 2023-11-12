Paul Thomas Anderson has reportedly worked with Radiohead spin-off The Smile on new project

Director Paul Thomas Anderson has reportedly worked with Radiohead spin-off The Smile on a mysterious new project.

The director has worked with Radiohead previously, including on the direction of their ‘Moon Shaped Pool’ video ‘Daydreaming‘ while guitarist Jonny Greenwood has scored for Anderson’s films in the past including Liquorice Pizza, There Will Be Blood and The Master.

Eagle-eyed fans on social media spotted that posters for a project have appeared at London’s Prince Charles Cinema linking Anderson and The Smile, who are made up of Thom Yoke, Greenwood and Tom Skinner.

The cinema themselves tweeted the image with a side-eye caption earlier today and it features The Smile on a poster with a new project titled Wall Of Eyes. Paul Thomas Anderson is also listed on the poster.

Check out the image below.

Back in June, The Smile shared the single ‘Bending Hectic’, their first new release of 2023 and their first their acclaimed debut LP ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’, which arrived last year.

Initially, the track was performed during the band’s set at Montreux Jazz Festival in 2022, although was not included on the subsequent live album, which arrived later in the year. Due to this, the mystery track soon became “a word-of-mouth phenomenon” according to press, with both “fans and critics calling for its release”.

Earlier this year, members of The Smile confirmed that work had begun on a follow-up album to their 2022 debut.

“The frustration of having not had access to playing in a band for a couple of years [has] just built up a big backlog of ideas,” Greenwood said in a past interview. “We’re still firing off each other, and it feels productive. So, while that’s happening, we just wanna keep moving forward, I think.”

Alongside ‘Bending Hectic’, the trio also debuted three other songs throughout their European tour last summer before releasing them at a later date: ‘Bodies Laughing’, ‘Friend Of A Friend’ and ‘Colours Fly’.