Paul Weller recalls collaborating with “amazing” Amy Winehouse

Paul Weller has hailed the “amazing” talent of Amy Winehouse while talking about his experience of collaborating with the late artist.

Weller was speaking to Lauren Laverne earlier today (March 7) as part of this weekend’s BBC 6 Music Festival, which is being held in Camden Town for its 2020 edition.

During the chat, the former Jam musician was played a clip from his gig at the BBC Electric Proms 2006, where Winehouse appeared as a surprise guest.

Also taking place in Camden, the show saw Weller team up with the late star for a rendition of Motown classic, ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’, which Weller said was Winehouse’s choice of cover.

“She was just amazing, she came down to rehearsals and just blew all of us away,” Weller remembered. “We were just astounded at how great she was – naturally gifted she was. Sorely missed.”

He added: “She was just a great personality as well, just a natural God-given talent, you know.”

Weller and Winehouse also performed ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’ on Jools’ Annual Hootenanny that same year – watch above.

This comes after Amy Winehouse was honoured by her beloved Camden Town earlier this week by becoming the latest inductee to the area’s prestigious Music Walk of Fame.

During the unveiling, her father Mitch Winehouse described Camden as Amy’s “oxygen”. “Amy was an integral part of Camden, and now she’s an even more integral part of Camden,” he said.

