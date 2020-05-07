Paul Weller has released a breezy new single ahead of the release of his upcoming 15th studio album – listen to ‘Village’ below.

The Modfather co-wrote his latest song with his longtime producer Jan “Stan” Kybert, and it features his former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot on keys.

“’Village’ is a dreamy and beautiful meditation sung from the decidedly un-rock’n’roll perspective of a man who is entirely happy with his state in life,” Weller said of the song. “It’s a response to being told that we’ve all got to explore the Amazon and climb Everest to make our lives complete. And there’s a guy who says, fuck all that, I’ve got heaven around me.”

Listen to ‘Village’ below:

The single will land on Weller’s upcoming new album ‘On Sunset’, which is due to arrive on June 19, and will mark his first record on Polydor Records.

He’ll support the release with a string of shows, which were recently rescheduled due to the coronavrius pandemic. See the new dates below.

OCTOBER 2020

Sun October 25 2020 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

Mon October 26 2020 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Tue October 27 2020 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Thu October 29 2020 – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

Fri October 30 2020 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall Southampton

Sat October 31 2020 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

NOVEMBER 2020

Mon November 02 2020 – Hull, Hull Bonus Arena

Tue November 03 2020 – York, York Barbican

Thu November 05 2020 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Fri November 06 2020 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Sat November 07 2020 – Blackburn, King Georges Hall

Mon November 09 2020 – Carlisle Sands Centre

Tue November 10 2020 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Thu November 12 2020 – Dundee, Caird Hall

Fri November 13 2020 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

Sat November 14 2020 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, O2 City Hall

Mon November 16 2020 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Tue November 17 2020 – Bradford, St Georges Hall

Thu November 19 2020 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Fri November 20 2020 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sat November 21 2020 – London, O2 Forum

MARCH 2021

Fri March 05 2021 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Sat March 06 2021 – Norwich, Norwich U.E.A.

Sun March 07 2021 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Tue March 09 2021 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

Thu March 11 2021 – Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough Town Hall

Fri March 12 2021 – Glasgow, Barrowland

Sat March 13 2021 – Aberdeen, Music Hall

Mon March 15 2021 – Stoke, Victoria Hall

Tue March 16 2021 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia

Wed March 17 2021 – Oxford, New Theatre

Fri March 19 2021 – Margate, Margate Winter Gardens

Sat March 20 2021 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

