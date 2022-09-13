Pavement announce 2023 Australian tour

Pavement have announced they will return to Australia next year for their first tour of the country since 2010.

The indie rock legends – who announced they would be reuniting in 2019 and played their first live shows in more than a decade in May of this year – will play six headline shows in February and March 2023. The run will kick off in Perth on February 22, continuing along to Adelaide, Brisbane, Thirroul and Sydney before wrapping up in Melbourne on March 3.

See dates and details below. Tickets for Pavement’s headline shows will go on sale next Wednesday (September 21) at 1pm, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off two days earlier.

In addition to their headline tour, the band will also be playing in Hobart as part of next year’s MONA FOMA Festival. They are the second band to be announced for the festival, after Bon Iver was revealed as the first act last month. Pavement will also be playing Tent Pole Festival in Geelong, where they’ll be joined by Spiderbait, Magic Dirt, Floodlights and more.

After first breaking up in 1999, Pavement reunited for a world tour in 2010 that included an appearance on that year’s Golden Plains festival line-up and a string of their own headline Australian shows. In 2019, the band announced they would be reuniting again to perform at the following year’s edition of Primavera Sound, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

In May, the band played their first gig in 12 years at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, with a comeback setlist that included classics like ‘Gold Soundz’, ‘Range Life’, ‘Cut Your Hair’, ‘Spit on a Stranger’, ‘Here’ and ‘Harness Your Hopes’. The following month, they finally made their long-awaited appearances at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona and Portugal.

The band are currently in the midst of a North American reunion tour that will run up until October, when they’ll head to the UK and Europe.

Pavement’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 22 – Perth, Concert Hall

Friday 24 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 25 – Hobart, MONA FOMA

Tuesday 28 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

MARCH

Wednesday 1 – Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

Thursday 2 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 3 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Saturday 4 – Geelong, Tent Pole Festival