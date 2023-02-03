Peach PRC announces debut EP ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ and shares lead single

Peach PRC has announced her debut EP, ‘Manic Dream Pixie’, will arrive in April.

To coincide, the singer has also shared lead single ‘Perfect For You’, which interpolates Paris Hilton‘s 2006 hit ‘Stars Are Blind’ with Hilton’s blessing – something PRC described as an “amazing full circle moment”. As such, Fernando Garibay, Sheppard Solomon and Ralph McCarty – the writers behind ‘Stars Are Blind’ – are each credited as songwriters on ‘Perfect For You’.

“I wrote this song in one night and thought nobody would ever hear it,” she explained in a statement. “I was crushing so hard on this girl, and we hadn’t even kissed when I wrote the song, so the longing in those lyrics is straight up how I was feeling.

Advertisement

“There was a night we laid on the grass looking up at the sky and listened to ‘Stars Are Blind’ by Paris Hilton with one earphone each. I remember being excited and making TikTok videos to ‘Stars Are Blind’ because the song had always meant so much to me.”

‘Perfect For You’ is one of six new songs that will feature on ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ when it’s released on April 28 via Island Records Australia and Republic. The forthcoming EP follows a long string of standalone singles Peach PRC has released since viral hit ‘Josh’ arrived in 2021.

Since then, PRC has released singles ‘Symptomatic’, ‘I’ve Been Bad, Santa’, ‘Heavy’, ‘God Is a Freak’ and ‘Forever Drunk’. Last year saw her make her debut live appearances, including sets at festivals like Spilt Milk and Falls, where NME said she “truly brought the afternoon’s energy to a peak, eliciting deafening screams with bubblegum belters”.

Next month, PRC will perform as part of the closing concert for the first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride in Sydney. Taking place at the Domain on March 5, the concert – dubbed ‘Rainbow Republic’ – will also feature performances from Kim Petras, MUNA, G Flip and Alter Boy, among others.