Peach PRC announces first Melbourne headline show

Peach PRC has announced she’ll be heading to Melbourne next month for her first headline show in the Victorian capital.

Taking to Instagram today (October 17), Peach shared the news that she’ll be performing at Max Watts on Friday November 4. Byron Bay singer-songwriter Yorke will be joining her for the show, which is an all-ages gig.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

It comes after Peach performed two shows in Sydney earlier this month, marking her first in the city. The ‘Forever Drunk’ singer was meant to perform in the New South Wales capital back in July, as the support act for Yungblud‘s Australian tour. However, she was unable to play after contracting COVID-19, pulling out of the Sydney, Melbourne and Perth legs.

“I’ve been just bawling my eyes out all yesterday, all today,” she said at the time. “This tour meant so much to me. This was huge and this was life-changing for me.”

In addition to this standalone Melbourne show, Peach is scheduled to perform at this year’s Spilt Milk festival alongside the likes of Toro y Moi and The Wombats. She’ll also play the upcoming Falls Festival, which will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES and Jamie xx.

Peach will also perform at the first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride, taking place in Sydney next year. Other artists on the bill include G Flip, Alter Boy, Vetta Borne and MUNA.