Peach PRC announces two exclusive Sydney shows for next month

Peach PRC has announced two exclusive headline shows in Sydney for next month, marking her first time performing in the city and her only standalone shows for the rest of the year.

Scheduled for Saturday October 1, the Adelaide-native hyperpop artist will perform two back-to-back gigs at the Oxford Art Factory – an all ages matinee and an 18+ evening show. Yorke will open for both, with tickets going on sale here at 4pm tomorrow (September 13).

The shows come after Peach was forced to drop out of her tour with Yungblud back in July, having contracted COVID-19 midway through the run. Secret Sounds have billed her two Sydney dates as make-up shows for those cancelled performances. They’ll also serve as a warm-up for this year’s Spilt Milk festival, where, alongside the likes of Stormzy, Toro y Moi and The Wombats, Peach will perform in Canberra, Ballarat and the Gold Coast.

She’ll round the year out with sets at this year’s Falls Festival, performing in Birregurra, Byron Bay and Fremantle with names like Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES and Jamie xx. She’ll also appear at the Heaps Good spin-off show in Adelaide.

August brought with it Peach’s latest single, ‘Forever Drunk’. It marked her second standalone single for the year, following the February release of ‘God Is A Freak’. Back in June, though, she put a hyperpop spin on Wheatus’ 2000 hit ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ for the Spotify Singles series.

Last year saw Peach release three standalone singles – ‘Josh’ (which came in at Number 35 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021), ‘Symptomatic’ and ‘Heavy’ – as well as the Christmas-themed ‘I’ve Been Bad, Santa’.