Peach PRC pulls out of Australia shows with Yungblud after contracting COVID-19: “I’m so fucking sick and I’m devastated”

Peach PRC has had to pull out of her remaining Australian shows after contracting COVID-19, telling fans “I’m so fucking sick and I’m devastated.”

The ‘God Is A Freak’ singer has been supporting Yungblud on his ‘Life On Mars’ tour of Australia and New Zealand, having ticked off shows in Auckland, Brisbane and Adelaide. Ahead of Wednesday night’s scheduled performance at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion (July 27), Peach took to Instagram to announce that she was sick and unable to perform.

“sydney i’m so absolutely gutted to say i’ve gotten super ill and won’t be able to perform tonight at the yungblud show,” she wrote. “i’m so heartbroken but so grateful to have been given the chance in the first place. to the peach pit i’m so sorry and to the black hearts club have the best fucking night!!”

She followed up with a longer TikTok video yesterday (July 28), in which she said “I have COVID, so that’s why couldn’t do it”.

“I’ve been just bawling my eyes out all yesterday, all today,” she said. “This tour meant so much to me. This was huge and this was life-changing for me.”

“I’m still so grateful I got to do those first three shows in Adelaide, Brisbane and New Zealand, and that was something I’ll have forever.”

George Alice stepped in to replace Peach at Yungblud’s Sydney and Melbourne shows, and will continue on for the Perth gig tomorrow night (July 30). For those who missed out on seeing Peach, she’ll be gracing stages at Spilt Milk, Falls Festival and Be Social fest later this year.

Yungblud was set to perform at Splendour In The Grass during his stint in Australia, but his appearance was axed after weather conditions caused Friday’s mainstage programming to be cancelled. Instead, Yungblud teamed up with Renforshort to play a make-up show in Kingscliff, dubbed ‘The Stuck In The Mud Show’.

Confidence Man, Baker Boy, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, MAY-A, Flowerkid, The Buoys, Wet Leg, The Lazy Eyes and more also put on make-up shows in and around the Byron Bay area.