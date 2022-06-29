Peach PRC puts a hyperpop spin on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ for Spotify-exclusive single

Peach PRC is among the latest batch of artists featured in the Spotify Singles series, sharing a kaleidoscopic cover of Wheatus’ 2000 hit ‘Teenage Dirtbag’.

Though it retains the original version’s core melody and hook, Peach’s take on the pop-punk staple turns it into a shimmery – and somewhat melancholic – hyperpop number. In a statement (via Tone Deaf), Peach explained that her cover of ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ is “so special” to her because of her personal connection with the song.

“I would sing this song as a kid in my dad’s house after school using karaoke videos,” she said. “Now when I listen to my Spotify Singles version, I imagine 14-year-old me hearing it and how elated she would be.”

The cover comes alongside a new version of Peach’s own latest single, ‘God Is A Freak’, which again veers into hyperpop with crunchy and distorted guitars, punchy drums, and vocals drenched in digital effects. Have a listen to both songs below:

Last week, Peach posted a teaser for her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ cover on TikTok. It was largely met with positive reception, though a handful of comments denigrated the singer for her use of electronic effects. She hit out at her (mostly male) critics in a tweet, joking that “they act like Metallica is gonna walk in their living room and hand them a beer for pointing out autotune”.

the amount of 🤟🏻men🤟🏻who are being so mean about my teenage dirtbag cover lol they act like metallica is gonna walk in their living room and hand them a beer for pointing out autotune. being a loser takes inches off your hairline

grow up — Peach PRC (@peachprc) June 22, 2022

Peach released the original version of ‘God Is A Freak’ back in February, explaining at the time that it was inspired by her fraught upbringing with Christianity.

“I found it frustrating when I went to a Christian college and sat through testimonials about how the youth leader’s mum prayed for a certain type of carpet for her new house and God rewarded her with it, meanwhile there are children impoverished globally and ‘God’ doesn’t seem to bother.”

The song was also significant for soundtracking Peach’s coming out in January. After a TikTok that “leaked” a part of the song went viral, she posted another snippet of it with a caption that read: “Since this song has been blowing up, I guess now is a good time to tell you all, I’m a lesbian.”

‘God Is A Freak’ marked Peach’s first release for 2022, following three standalone singles – ‘Josh’, ‘Symptomatic’ and ‘Heavy’ – and the Christmas-themed ‘I’ve Been Bad, Santa’ in 2021. ‘Josh’ featured in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021, taking out Number 35.

Fans will be able to see Peach perform those songs at a handful of upcoming festivals – she’ll appear at every date of the Spilt Milk and Falls festivals, as well as Be Social in Mackay. She’ll also support Yungblud on all five of his Splendour In The Grass sideshows next month.

Meanwhile, today (June 29) also saw the release of G Flip’s instalment in the Spotify Singles series. They delivered a cover of Harry Styles’ 2017 single ‘Kiwi’, as well as a reimagined version of their single ‘Gay 4 Me’. Other recent drops in the series have come from the likes of Glass Animals, Arlo Parks, Tom Morello, Finneas and Coldplay.