Peach PRC puts a shimmery spin on Cascada’s ‘Everytime We Touch’ for ‘Like A Version’

Peach PRC made her Like A Version debut this week, delivering an ethereal cover of Cascada’s 2005 classic ‘Everytime We Touch’.

True to her own style, Peach tackled the hit with a base of shimmery bubblegum pop, her own vocals layered with Autotune and bolstered with harmonies from two backing singers. The cover was also performed with a live guitarist, keyboardist and drummer (though the lattermost played on an all-digital kit).

In a post-performance interview with triple j, Peach said she opted to cover ‘Everytime We Touch’ because it’s “just such an iconic electro-dance-pop song” and “so [Peach’s] vibe”. She went on to declare that Cascada were “so ahead of [their] time” for the original track’s release.

“I don’t remember when I first heard the song,” she continued, “but I know that I used to have it in my playlists when I was a stripper… We’d have a set number of songs, and the club would just go absolutely feral anytime that song was put on. It could be like five people in there and they’d be up and dancing…

“And I’ve been dying to cover this for so long – I’ve been trying to beg my team to put it in my set, but we’ve been saving it for something special. So I’m glad I got to do it today. I am obsessed with the key change that I did in the song. I’ve been dying to do a key change in a song for so long… It’s actually pretty tricky, but it was so much fun – that feels very retro-2000s, to me, to do a key change in a song.”

As is standard fare for Like A Version, Peach also performed one of her own songs – she chose ‘Loved You Before’, a standout cut from her recent debut EP ‘Manic Dream Pixie’.

Have a look at Peach’s live cover of ‘Everytime We Touch’, as well as her performance of ‘Loved You Before’ and her full interview, below:

‘Manic Dream Pixie’ arrived last month via Island / Republic, sporting recent singles ‘Perfect For You’ and ‘F U Goodbye’. In a four-star review of the EP, NME praised it as “a powerful reminder that Peach can be silly but also serious – and remain just as compelling”. It was also spotlit in a roundup of the best Australian records released in April.

Last week’s Like A Version came courtesy of Matt Corby, who delivered a lowkey acoustic take on TLC’s 1999 hit ‘No Scrubs’.