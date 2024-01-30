Peach PRC announces ‘Secret PRC’ Australia tour dates

Australian pop artist Peach PRC has announced a new tour tour across the country between March and April – see the full list of dates below.

Today (January 30), the musician took to social media to announce the tour, dubbed the ‘Secret PRC’ tour. Carla Wehbe has also been confirmed as a special guest performer across all three dates, which will see Peach PRC perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

To kick off the tour, Peach PRC will perform at the Forum in Melbourne on Friday, March 22. Six days later, she will head to the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane before closing out the tour at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on April 6.

Pre-sale tickets to all three shows will go on sale this Thursday, February 1 at 1pm local time. General tickets go on sale the following day (February 2) at 1pm local time. Both sets of tickets will be available via Secret Sounds.

Peach PRC’s ‘Secret PRC’ 2024 tour dates are:

MARCH

Fri, 22 – Forum, Melbourne

Thu, 28 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

APRIL

Sat, 06 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Most recently, Peach PRC performed at the Australian Open Finals Festival on January 25 alongside Yaeji, Tash Sultana, Djanaba, Anesu and DJ Luv You. Other performers at the festival on January 27 and 28 included DMA’S, Ruel, The Jungle Giants, Groove Armada, Rudimental and more.

In November, Peach PRC released the single, ‘Like A Girl Does’. It was her first release since dropping the ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ EP in April. That record scored a four-star review with Ellie Robinson writing for NME: “Here, Peach proclaims her conviction to thrive not in spite of her childhood trauma, but as someone moulded by it, for better or worse. Steeped in raw, heartrending emotion, it’s a powerful reminder that Peach PRC can be silly but also serious – and remain just as compelling.”

Speaking to NME for The Cover in June 2023, Peach PRC spoke about only ever wanting to be a pop star. “I was in high school and was like, ‘I want to be a pop star – that’s my career goal.’ I remember my mum once said to me, ‘I think maybe we should have some more realistic dreams’.”