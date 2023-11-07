Peach PRC returns with nostalgic, clubby single ‘Like A Girl Does’

Just months after the release of her debut EP, ‘Manic Dream Pixie’, breakout Australian pop star Peach PRC has shared new nostalgic single ‘Like A Girl Does’.

READ MORE: Peach PRC is the Australian star making pop pretty again

Arriving today (November 7) via Republic Records and Island Records Australia, the clubby track is the proudly queer artist’s ode to the power and beauty of women. “They can never fuck like a girl does,” Peach sings on the catchy, bass-driven chorus. In the closing chorus, she declares: “If God is a woman I’ve seen her”.

Advertisement

The track drops right before Peach’s performance at this year’s ARIA Awards, where she has been nominated for three accolades: Best Pop Release for her sorrowful and heartfelt track ‘Perfect For You’, Best Video for ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ and Best Cover Art for her ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ EP.

Since 2021, the Adelaide native has dropped hits racking up millions of streams beginning with her breakout single ‘Josh’ which was followed closely by the emotionally-fuelled ‘Symptomatic’. Earlier this year ‘Manic Dream Pixie’ debuted at Number 1 on the ARIA Album charts and landed her a spot on The Cover, NME’s cover series dedicated to rising talent. She’s also performed at the likes of Spilt Milk and Falls Festival, as well as supported BLACKPINK at BST Hyde Park in London.