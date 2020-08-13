Peaches returns with anti-establishment new single ‘Flip This’

Peaches has returned with her first new original song in five years, ‘Flip This’. The iconoclastic producer has also shared an apparently one-take new music video filmed in her Berlin studio.

In a statement, Peaches said the new song was “about me waking myself up and getting active”. It features similarly pithy and anti-establishment lyrics, led by the cry “Kick a column watch it tumble/Now is not the time to mumble/ Scream it out and feel the rumble/ Fuck the system make it crumble“.

Watch the video below.

Last month, Peaches shared a cover of T-Rex’s ‘Solid Gold, Easy Action’. The track was taken from ‘AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex’, which sees an array of artists paying tribute to the late T-Rex frontman. It was produced by the late Hal Willner, who died in April.

Speaking about the track, Peaches said: “Hal [Willner] and I always wanted to work on music together and when this came up, Hal was hell-bound on getting me involved.”

“He came to Berlin and set me up with Budgie (Siouxsie and the Banshees) and Knox Chandler. Then I went to NYC to mix with Hal and Marc (Urselli). I’m grateful to have had this time with Hal and that’s mainly why this track means so much to me.”

Peaches hasn’t released a studio album since 2015’s ‘Rub’.