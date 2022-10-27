Peaches announces ‘The Teaches Of Peaches’ 20th anniversary Australian and New Zealand tour

Canadian electroclash artist Peaches has announced an Australasian leg of the world tour celebrating two decades since she released her second album, ‘The Teaches Of Peaches’.

The run will kick off on February 16 at Beach Hotel in Byron Bay, with a show at the Powerhouse in Brisbane scheduled for the following evening. From there, Peaches will head to Aotearoa for shows at Auckland’s Powerstation and Meow in Wellington, before playing next year’s Mona Foma festival in Hobart on February 24.

Peaches will then perform as part of Perth Festival on February 26, before a show at The Gov in Adelaide on March 1. She’ll play two shows in Sydney – a DJ set at Sydney Town Hall for Sydney WorldPride 2023 on March 3, and a headline gig at City Recital Hall the next evening (March 4). The tour will wrap on March 8 at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne. Find all ticketing details here.

“I can’t wait to celebrate, with you all, 20 years on and reimagine the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across Australia and New Zealand,” Peaches said in a statement announcing the tour. “We’re ready for you down under!!!! Show us your map of Tassie cuz I’m about to give you everything I’ve got! It’s been a while! Let’s set it off!”

‘The Teaches Of Peaches’ first arrived in 2000, before being re-released by XL Recordings two years later, and spawned the singles ‘Lovertits’, ‘Set It Off’ and ‘Rock Show’. Though never released as an official single, the album opens with ‘Fuck The Pain Away’, which has gone on to become Peaches’ signature song.

Since then, Peaches has released four more studio albums: ‘Fatherfucker’ in 2003, ‘Impeach My Bush’ in 2006, ‘I Feel Cream’ in 2009 and ‘Rub’ in 2015.

Peaches’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 16 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Friday 17 – Brisbane, Powerhouse, Brisbane

Monday 20 – Auckland, Powerstation

Wednesday 22 – Wellington, Meow

Friday 24 – Hobart, Mona Foma

Sunday 26 – Perth, The Rechabite

MARCH

Wednesday 1 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 3 – Sydney, Town Hall (DJ Show)

Saturday 4 – Sydney, City Recital Hall

Wednesday 8 – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre