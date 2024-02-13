NewsMusic News

Pearl Jam announce 2024 UK, European and US dates for ‘Dark Matter’ world tour

It will be in support of their upcoming album 'Dark Matter' and will run from May to November

By Max Pilley
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam. CREDIT: Danny Cinch

Pearl Jam have announced details of a huge world tour, covering North America, the UK, Europe and Australia, for later in the year – see full details below.

It comes hot on the heels of the band unveiling news of their new album ‘Dark Matter’ earlier today (February 13). The record, their 12th overall and follow-up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’, will be released on April 19 via Monkeywrench Records, and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.

Alongside that, Eddie Vedder and co. have dropped the album’s thrashing title track. Listen to ‘Dark Matter’ below.

The extensive world tour will kick off in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on May 4 and continue around North America for ten further dates over the rest of that month.

Pearl Jam will then travel to the UK, playing huge shows at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on June 25 and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 29, preceded by Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 22.

They will then play shows in Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon, before heading back to the States for a second North American leg in August and September. Finally, they will round things off with a show in Auckland and three in Australia, culminating in Sydney’s Giants Stadium on November 21.

Guests for the UK and Ireland shows will include The Murder Capital and Richard Ashcroft, while the Australia/New Zealand leg will feature Pixies, and North American fans will see Glen Hansard and Deep Sea Diver.

Paid-up members of the band’s Ten Club will have access to a presale, as long as they are members. More info on that route can be found here. Otherwise, fans can register for a chance to participate in the registration sale here, which must be done by 11:59pm local time on February 18. This will allow fans access to the eventual ticket sale at a later date.

Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter World Tour dates: 

MAY 

4 – Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena 
6 – Vancouver, Canada, Rogers Arena 
10 – Portland, Oregon, Moda Center 
13 – Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center 
16 – Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena 
18 – Las Vegas, Nevada, MGM Grand Garden Arena 
21 – Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum 
22 – Los Angeles, California, Kia Forum 
25 – Napa Valley, California, BottleRock Festival 
28 – Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena 
30 – Seattle, Washington, Climate Pledge Arena 

JUNE 

22 – Dublin, Ireland, Marlay Park 
25 – Manchester, England, Co-Op Live 
29 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 

JULY 

2 – Berlin, Germany, Waldbuhne 
3 – Berlin, Germany, Waldbuhne 
6 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi 
8 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi 
11 – Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool Festival 
13 – Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive Festival 

AUGUST 

22 – Missoula, Montana, Washington-Grizzly Stadium 
26 – Indianapolis, Indiana, Ruoff Music Center 
29 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field 
31 – Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field 

SEPTEMBER 

3 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden 
4 – New York, New York, Madison Square Garden 
7 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center 
9 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center 
12 – Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena 
15 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park 
17 – Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park 

NOVEMBER 

8 – Auckland, New Zealand, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart 
13 – Gold Coast, Australia, Heritage Bank Stadium 
16 – Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium 
21 – Sydney, Australia, Giants Stadium 

