Pearl Jam announce 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Vs.’

Pearl Jam have announced a reissue of their second studio LP ‘Vs.’ in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The physical release of the album will feature a 2xLP ‘Dreamsicle’-colored vinyl as well as a clear cassette via the band’s official fan club named “Ten Club”. A Clear 1xLP will also be available via Target in the US and other international retailers as well as a classic 2xLP black pressing. Fans can pre-order the album here. The ‘VS.’ 30th-anniversary reissue is set for release on November 17.

Pearl Jam and Legacy Recordings have also shared a brand new Atmos spatial audio mix of ‘Vs.’ today, October 20) on Apple music along with brand new visualizer videos for each of the tracks on the album.

‘Vs.’ follows the band’s 1991 seminal album ‘Ten’. It sold over 950,000 copies during the five days after it came out, setting a record for the most copies of an album sold within the first week of its release. That title previously belonged to Guns N’ Roses for their 1991 LP ‘Use Your Illusion II’. ‘Vs.’ also outperformed all other entries within the Billboard top 10 that week combined.

It earned the Number One spot on the US Billboard 200 for five weeks straight, making it the longest run at the top for any Pearl Jam release to date. It held the record for “most albums sold first week” for the next five years and set the record for “most first-week vinyl sales,” which would stand for the next 20 years. (Per Blabbermouth)

Other accolades include ‘Vs.’ has gone seven times platinum within the US. The album’s track ‘Daughter’ recently reached RIAA platinum status and ‘Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town’ earned its gold status.

