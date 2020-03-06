Pearl Jam announce global ‘Gigaton’ listening experience

Pearl Jam will allow fans to have a sneak peak of their new album ‘Gigaton’ at special audio-visual experiences set to take place across the globe.

On March 25, fans will be able to listen to the record at 200 Dolby Atmos theaters across the globe. It takes place only two days before the LP arrives on March 27.

The ‘Gigaton Listening Experience’ will feature a high-quality playback of the entire record, paired with unique visuals created by Evolve, the filmmaker who previously directed the video for ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, which is the first single to arrive from the record.

Announcing the Gigaton Listening Experience from Pearl Jam and Abramorama, bringing an audio-visual event with Dolby Atmos sound to theaters around the globe on March 25th. #Gigaton Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/XHMIIwZCHl pic.twitter.com/kK5TvSuEtp — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 5, 2020

“It’s truly a unique way to experience this album,” Gigaton producer Josh Evans said.

“I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances.” A complete list of participating theaters can be accessed on Pearl Jam website, and tickets to screenings are also available.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam recently debuted their new video for ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’.

The track was shared following a preview via a smartphone feature which played snippets of the song whenever fans pointed their mobile device at the moon.

Pearl Jam are set to head off on a huge European tour this summer, marking 30 years of touring as a band. The run includes a headline slot at London’s British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 10, where they’ll be joined by Pixies and White Reaper.