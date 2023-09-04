Pearl Jam bring deep cuts back to setlist for first gig of 2023

Pearl Jam played their first show of 2023 on Thursday in Minnesota, playing a 24-song setlist with more than a few surprises.

The band brought numerous songs back to the setlist that they hadn’t aired live in some time. They dusted off ‘Insignificance’ for the first time since 2016 and played ‘Love Boat Captain’ for only the second time in the last five years.

They also opened the show with ‘Indifference’, which hadn’t been played to kick off a Pearl Jam gig since 1994, and also performed ‘I’m Open’ and ‘Sometimes’.

Towards the end of the show frontman Eddie Vedder covered Tom Petty‘s ‘Wildflowers’ before the rest of the band joined him for ‘Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town,’ ‘Go’, ‘Crazy Mary’, ‘Alive’ and ‘Yellow Ledbetter’.

Check out fan-filmed footage and the full setlist below:

Setlist (via Setlist.fm):

‘Indifference’ ‘Buckle Up’ ‘Sometimes’ ‘Wishlist’ ‘Black’ ‘Given To Fly’ ‘Mind Your Manners’ ‘Why Go’ ‘Seven O’Clock’ ‘Even Flow’ ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ ‘I’m Open’ ‘Insignificance’ ‘Daughter’ ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ ‘Love Boat Captain’ ‘State Of Love And Trust’ ‘Porch’ ‘Wildflowers’ ‘Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town’ ‘Go’ ‘Crazy Mary’ ‘Alive’ ‘Yellow Ledbetter’

Elsewhere, the band’s guitarist Jeff Ament gave an update recently on the band’s new album, saying that it “doesn’t feel like a record yet”.

Guitarist Stone Gossard confirmed in an interview last March that work had begun on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’ and that Andrew Watt, who has previously worked with Justin Bieber, is behind the production desk this time around.

““The hardest part of [finishing] a record a lot of times is figuring out which songs go on the record and do we need to record another song and what’s the artwork and what’s the title and all that stuff,” he said.

However, he did say that “come September”, the band would regroup and “pick up those questions we have about where we’re at and we’re gonna ask those questions again”.