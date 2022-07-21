Pearl Jam cancel show after Eddie Vedder’s throat is damaged by dust and smoke from France wildfires

Pearl Jam were forced to cancel their show in Vienna last night (July 20) after frontman Eddie Vedder‘s throat was damaged by wildfires in France.

The show was pulled after Vedder’s vocal cords were damaged by “heat, dust and smoke” at a recent show in Paris.

Taking to Twitter the band wrote: “To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged.

Advertisement

“He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend.

(1/3) To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. pic.twitter.com/Aa3LWclluB — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) July 20, 2022

“As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time… So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding.”

It comes just months after the band were forced to cancel the remainder of their US tour after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID.

Drummer Matt Cameron was diagnosed with the virus the week before, leaving the band to enlist stand-in drummers. The band were joined by a fan on drums at their Oakland show on May 12, while an 18-year-old friend of Eddie Vedder’s daughter stepped up at the same venue on May 14.

Meanwhile, a Pearl Jam fan was recently kicked out of the band’s gig in Zurich for starting a fight with another attendee.

Advertisement

During their performance of ‘Animal’ at the gig, Vedder noticed a fight break out in the crowd and stopped the gig to address the alleged perpetrator.

“Turn the lights on, please,” he said. “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey – I saw the whole thing, I know, it was annoying you. You were bummed out ’cause he was filming the whole time. Has it been the whole show or just now? Just now when I came over? Was it the whole time? Yeah, you’re filming everyone.”

Vedder added: “The thing is, I know it upset you, but you can’t fuckin’ hit him in the back of head either, even though you’re a woman. I appreciate the fact that you can be strong. Quit hitting him — you’re out of here. Violence is not allowed.

“I’m sorry ma’am, there’s no violence allowed. You could’ve waved to me, I was lookin’ right at you. Sorry about that, it’s just not cool, we’re not hittin’ people here. Sorry.”