Pearl Jam get animated in new ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ video

Pearl Jam get animated in their new video for ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ – watch it below.

The track was shared earlier this week, following a preview via a smartphone feature which played snippets of the song whenever fans pointed their mobile device at the moon.

The animated, black-and-white video was created Keith Ross, who is also behind the famed @TinyConcert Instagram account. In line with the track’s teaser, it intersperses footage of the band playing the song alongside the ever-present moon. Watch it below.

Advertisement

‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ is the second single to be taken from Pearl Jam’s upcoming album ‘Gigaton’, which comes out on March 27.

The band recently shared three videos for the album’s first single, ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, the third of which was touted as the band’s “first official music video in 7 years”.

Speaking about the band’s new album recently, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready admitted that the process of making ‘Gigaton’ had been “a long journey.”

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” he continued. “Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Advertisement

Pearl Jam are set to head off on a huge European tour this summer, marking 30 years of touring as a band. The run includes a headline slot at London’s British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 10, where they’ll be joined by Pixies and White Reaper.