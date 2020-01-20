Pearl Jam confirm tracklist for new album ‘Gigaton’

Pearl Jam have announced the tracklist for their forthcoming new album ‘Gigaton’.

The band will release their eleventh studio album on March 27, and is the first since 2013’s ‘Lightning Bolt’.

Produced by the band and Josh Evans, Pearl Jam have today (January 20) confirmed details of the tracklist for ‘Gigaton’, which includes the single ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ — check it out below.

1. Who Ever Said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the Clairvoyants

4. Quick Escape

5. Alright

6. Seven O’Clock

7. Never Destination

8. Take The Long Way

9. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

Speaking about ‘Gigaton’, guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement that making the record had been “a long journey” for the band.

“It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption,” he said. “Collaborating with my bandmates on ‘Gigaton’ ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

2020 will mark Pearl Jam’s 30th year of performing live, and they’ll embark on a European tour this summer. Kicking off in Frankfurt on June 23, the run will also include a headline slot at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival in London on July 10.

Pearl Jam European tour dates:

June

23 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

25 – Berlin, Germany, Walduhne

27 – Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm

29 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

July

2 – Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival

5 – Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri

7 – Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle

10 – London, BST Hyde Park

13 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

15 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena

17 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

19 – Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris

22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome