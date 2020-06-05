Pearl Jam reflect on “unconscious racism”: “It is the responsibility of each of us to listen and educate ourselves”

Pearl Jam have reflected on discrimination in the wake of George Floyd’s death, stressing the need to “do better” when it comes to tackling racism.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody last week, sparking protests across the globe. He was pinned down by the neck by officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Posting on Twitter, the band wrote: “Pearl Jam was started with a love for music and social justice. Our organization has been reflecting on where unconscious racism is still showing up in our own lives and how we can do better.

While we continue to dig in, we do not want to contribute to white voices overtaking the narrative that the Black community is sharing. It is the responsibility of each of us to listen and educate ourselves on how to be better humans sharing this planet. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 3, 2020

They went on to share a link to a blog titled Performative Allyship Is Deadly – which details the most effective forms of allyship and support.

As well as Chauvin, three other officers now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

On June 10th, Pearl Jam will also participate in the All in WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief.