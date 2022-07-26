Pearl Jam return to stage as Eddie Vedder recovers from vocal issues

Pearl Jam returned to the stage last night after cancelling three recent shows due to Eddie Vedder suffering from vocal issues.

Last Wednesday (July 20), the group scrapped a scheduled performance in Vienna after the frontman’s throat was damaged by the “heat, dust, and smoke from the fires” at Lollapalooza Paris on July 17.

“He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered,” Pearl Jam wrote in a statement at the time. “This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved.”

The group subsequently cancelled their planned concert in Prague, writing: “[Vedder] is continuing the treatments for his vocal cords, but unfortunately, there is still no voice available.”

On Sunday (July 24), Pearl Jam confirmed that the first of two consecutive shows at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam would no longer be going ahead.

They told fans that Vedder was receiving “continuous medical treatment” and said they were focussing on fulfilling their date at the arena the following evening (July 25).

As Stereogum reports, Pearl Jam were able to perform the final show of their 2022 European run – and treated those in the crowd to some live rarities and covers. Vedder and co. opened the 21-track set by playing 2000’s ‘Nothing As It Seems’ for the first time on that tour, per Setlist.FM.

Later, they dusted off ‘Off He Goes’ (1997), ‘Pilate’ (1998) and ‘Mankind’ (1996). Pearl Jam also played ‘W.M.A.’ from their second album ‘Vs.’, marking its first European live airing since 1993.

Additionally, Pearl Jam performed covers of Neil Young‘s ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’, KISS‘ ‘Black Diamond’ and Prince‘s ‘Purple Rain’.

At one point in the set, Vedder gave a shout-out to the doctor who has been treating him for his vocal problems. You can see a selection of more fan-shot videos below.

Pearl Jam played:

1. ‘Nothing As It Seems’ (tour debut)

2. ‘Off He Goes’ (tour debut)

3. ‘Footsteps’

4. ‘Alright’

5. ‘W.M.A.’ (First time in Europe since 1993, second time ever in Europe)

6. ‘Why Go’

7. ‘Even Flow’

8. ‘Pilate’

9. ‘Corduroy’

10. ‘Mankind’ (tour debut)

11. ‘Wishlist’

12. ‘Hard To Imagine’

13. ‘Better Man’ (with ‘Save It for Later’ and ‘Beast Of Burden’ tags)

14. ‘Black Diamond’ (KISS cover) (Matt Cameron on lead vocals)

15. ‘Given To Fly’

16. ‘Porch’

ENCORE:

17. ‘Do The Evolution’

18. ‘Purple Rain’ (Prince cover) (Josh Klinghoffer on vocals)

19. ‘Alive’

20. ‘Indifference’

21. ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ (Neil Young cover)

The group’s latest setbacks came just months after they were forced to cancel the remainder of their US tour when bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID.

In other news, a fan was recently kicked out of Pearl Jam’s concert in Zurich for starting a fight with another attendee.

The band played two consecutive nights at BST Hyde Park in London earlier this month.