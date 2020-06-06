GAMING  

Pearl Jam share uncensored version of ‘Jeremy’ music video

The band released the video to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Will Lavin
Pearl Jam
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. CREDIT: Jim Bennett/Redferns

Pearl Jam have shared a previously unreleased uncensored music video for their song ‘Jeremy’.

The band released the video, which was previously unavailable in the US due to TV censorship laws, to mark National Wear Orange Day, also known as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which took place yesterday (June 5).

Taken from the band’s 1991 debut album ‘Ten’, ‘Jeremy’ was inspired by a newspaper article frontman Eddie Vedder read about Jeremy Wade Delle, a high school student who shot himself in front of his English class.

The song’s original video was directed by Chris Cuffaro and won multiple awards at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Video Of The Year.

Watch the uncensored edit of ‘Jeremy’ below:

The band have also shared a revised version of their ‘Choices’ t-shirt that originally read: “9 out of 10 kids prefer Crayons to guns” on the back. The updated version of the shirt now reads: “10 out of 10 kids prefer Crayons to guns.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam have reflected on discrimination in the wake of George Floyd’s death, stressing the need to “do better” when it comes to tackling racism.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody last week, sparking protests across the globe. He was pinned down by the neck by officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Posting on Twitter, the band wrote: “Pearl Jam was started with a love for music and social justice. Our organization has been reflecting on where unconscious racism is still showing up in our own lives and how we can do better.

“While we continue to dig in, we do not want to contribute to white voices overtaking the narrative that the Black community is sharing. It is the responsibility of each of us to listen and educate ourselves on how to be better humans sharing this planet.”

