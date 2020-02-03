News Music News

Listen to a preview of the new Pearl Jam song ‘River Cross’

The track debuted during a Verizon advert which was broadcast during last night's Super Bowl (February 2)

Pearl Jam (Picture: Getty)

A new Pearl Jam song ‘River Cross’ was previewed in an advert which aired during the broadcast of last night’s Super Bowl (February 2) — you can hear the snippet of the track below.

‘River Cross’ features in a new commercial from the US phone network Verizon, and is part of the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Gigaton’.

You can hear the preview of Pearl Jam’s ‘River Cross’ in the below Harrison Ford-narrated clip, which hails the bravery of first responders.

‘River Cross’ is the second preview of ‘Gigaton’ to emerge following the release of its lead single ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ on January 22.

Speaking about ‘Dance Of The Clairvoyants’, bassist Jeff Ament described it as “a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song — and Ed writing some of my favourite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern”.

“Did I mention Mike’s insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one?” Ament added. “We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.”

‘Gigaton’ will be released on March 27. You can see the tracklist for the LP below.

1. Who Ever Said
2. Superblood Wolfmoon
3. Dance of the Clairvoyants
4. Quick Escape
5. Alright
6. Seven O’Clock
7. Never Destination
8. Take the Long Way
9. Buckle Up
10. Comes Then Goes
11. Retrograde
12. River Cross

Pearl Jam will return to the UK this summer for a special outdoor gig during the BST Hyde Park concert series in central London.

