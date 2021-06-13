Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament announces new solo album ‘I Should Be Outside’

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has announced a fourth solo album under his own name, titled ‘I Should Be Outside’.

The album is due on August 10 via Monkeywrench, and follows his surprise-released ‘American Death Squad’ EP last year.

In a statement shared through Pearl Jam’s Ten Club newsletter on Thursday (June 10), Ament went into more detail about how the new record came together – you can read it below.

Last year’s EP, consisting of five short songs, was also composed during lockdown after Pearl Jam’s planned 2020 tour dates were postponed due to the coronavirus.

“In the days following the postponement of our tour, I found it necessary to find an outlet for the energy we had created going into the tour,” the musician said in a statement at the time. “Pivot was the word of March. So, every morning, I retreated to the studio with the goal of writing a song every day, no matter how shite.

“Days of isolating and watching the news of the destruction courtesy the virus (and the ineptitude of our leadership or as named here, the American Death Squad) made for vivid dreams and a helplessness. These were some of the first songs out of the gate. Raw and succinct.”

You can pre-order the vinyl for the first two songs from ‘I Should Be Outside’ – ‘I Hear Ya’ and ‘Bandwidth’ – here.

Pearl Jam, meanwhile, will be playing a pair of US festival dates in September, at Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 18, and at bandmate Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in California on September 26.

The band will embark on a delayed European tour in June and July 2022, including two dates at BST Hyde Park in London – see more info about that tour here.