Peggy Gou announces debut album and shares ‘1+1=11’ video with Olafur Eliasson

Peggy Gou has announced details of a debut album titled ‘I Hear You’, and dropped the latest single ‘1+1=11’. Check it out below.

Announced today (April 4), the upcoming LP will mark the first full-length album to be shared by the Korean-born artist, producer and DJ, following on from a string of hit singles including ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’ and the Lenny Kravitz collaboration ‘I Believe In Love Again’.

Titled ‘I Hear You’, the 10-track release will be shared on June 7 via XL Recordings – and you can pre-order it here.

“‘I Hear You’ is more than just my debut album,” Gou said of the upcoming project. “It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

To celebrate the album announcement, Peggy Gou has dropped an anthemic new single called ‘1+1=11’.

A track that is centred around the theme of togetherness, the song is made for the dancefloors and comes alongside the first-ever music video from acclaimed Icelandic-Danish artist, and Gou’s longtime friend, Olafur Eliasson.

Eliasson also stars in the video, and the visual accompaniment was premiered in Berlin recently at a party hosted by Gou, which featured a personally-curated DJ line-up including Spray, fka.m4a, and Matrefakt.

“Dance is transformative! It bends and reshapes our relationship with time and space. When I was a teenager, breakdancing changed my life. I was into popping, moving like a robot, and doing the electric boogie. Street dance enabled me to explore the space of my body in relation to the world around me. I came to realise that by moving, I could change space,” Eliasson said, describing the inspiration behind the video.

“Sculpture and dance are both non-verbal languages. Sometimes in order to communicate, you simply have to move. That’s what happened when I first met Peggy. We were having lunch, talking about our shared interests in psychosonics, rhythm, and movement, and to show her the moves I was talking about, I stood up in the restaurant to dance. I was thrilled that she later asked me to dance on video for one of her upcoming releases and to develop the visual language for it.

“By bringing together dance – embodied exploration of space – with colourful shadows, lights, and mirrors, I was able to bring some of the key interests that have long shaped my art into an entirely new context. Working together has been rewarding and a lot of fun!”

Check it out below, as well as the full album tracklist.

The ‘I Hear You’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Your Art’

2. ‘Back To One’

3. ‘I Believe In Love Again’ (Featuring Lenny Kravitz)

4. ‘All That’ (Featuring Villano Antillano)

5. ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’

6. ‘Lobster Telephone’

7. ‘Seoulsi Peggygou (서울시페기구)’

8. ‘I Go’

9. ‘Purple Horizon’

10. ‘1+1=11’

News of Peggy Gou’s new album also arrives after the artist played to over a million people in 2023, and has lined up countless performances for 2024, including Glastonbury, Coachella and Primavera festivals. She will also be playing her biggest headline show to date at London’s Gunnersbury Park on August 17 – visit here for all upcoming dates and remaining tickets.