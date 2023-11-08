Peggy Gou teams up with Lenny Kravitz on ‘I Believe In Love Again’

Peggy Gou has joined forces with Grammy winner and rock icon Lenny Kravitz on her latest single ‘I Believe In Love Again’.

The collaboration follows Gou’s summer hit ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’ with both songs set to feature on her forthcoming debut LP, which is due out via XL Recordings in the new year.

Speaking of the track in a press release, the DJ and Producer said: “The 90s have had such a huge influence on my music. People know about my love of the dance/house/rave scene from that time but I’ve always been a big R&B fan, and also a huge fan of Lenny.”

She continued: “I listened endlessly to his 1998 album ‘5’ – my personal favourite – but his whole discography is great, totally timeless. He came into the studio and transformed the guide vocal into magic, writing new lyrics and creating that incredible guitar riff. ‘I Believe In Love Again’ is a strong message of positivity and hope, and we hope everyone feels that when they hear the song.”

In other news, Kravitz recently announced details of a new double album called ‘Blue Electric Light’, which will be released on March 15 and shared the album’s lead single, ‘TK421’.

‘Blue Electric Light’ will be Kravitz’s first album since 2018’s ‘Raise Vibration’, and it will be released through his own label, Roxie Records, with distribution by BMG.

It will be the 59-year-old’s first double album and 12th studio effort overall, made up of 12 tracks that he recorded in his studio in the Bahamas. Kravitz wrote and played most of the material himself, alongside the guitarist and longtime Kravitz collaborator Craig Ross.

Earlier this year, Kravitz performed his song ‘Calling All Angels’ on piano for the 2023 Oscars In Memoriam tribute segment, which honoured the late Olivia Newton-John, Vangelis, Jean-Luc Godard, James Caan, Ray Liotta and Angelo Badalamenti.