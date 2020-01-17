Electronic duo Peking Duk have released a new song titled ‘Move’, featuring vocals by Alisa Xayalith of The Naked And Famous.

The dreamy tune is the Canberra natives’ first new release since last April’s ‘Ur Eyez’, featuring Al Wright. “‘Move’ is a song about that unspoken awkward moment when you’re with someone you want to get closer to but can’t communicate it via words,” Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde said in a press statement.

Listen to ‘Move’ below.

“The beat was made in the back of an Uber (that actually got pulled over for speeding) in [Los Angeles] on the way to the session,” Hyde added. “Once the beat was played in the room it felt all too right writing the lyrics about that romantic butterflies-in-stomach moment over such a dreamy/cruisy beat.”

Peking Duk were recently announced as part of the lineup for Fire Fight Australia, the sold-out benefit concert at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16. Other performers include Queen + Adam Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite and more.

The duo will also headline the inaugural AusGP Sessions, a new live music event at the 2020 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The festival, which runs from March 12 to 15, will also feature indie pop duo Client Liaison, Sydney DJ Tigerlily and electronic band Bag Raiders.

Yesterday, The Naked And Famous released the song ‘Bury Us’, from their forthcoming album ‘Recover’. The record, which is due out in May, is the indie pop outfit’s first full-length as a duo, following the departures of drummer Jesse Wood and original member Aaron Short in 2018.