Peking Duk and Benson have shared a new “stay inside anthem” called ‘Isolation’ after triple j Drive hosts Hobba and Hing challenged them to come up a “QuaranTune about staying the fuck inside” in 24 hours.

It comes with a video created by Ryan Sauer, which you can watch below:

Peking Duk & Benson 'Isolation' A stay inside anthem, created by three people who love being outdoors. Peking Duk & Benson with 'Isolation', video created by Ryan Sauer Media. Posted by Hobba and Hing on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Listeners provided Peking Duk and Benson instructions on the track’s content. They were to “write an educational banger about staying the fuck home”, “include hand-washing instructions” and sample the scene from the movie Happy Gilmore in which Adam Sandler begs a golf ball, “Why don’t you just go home?”

The new track ticks all three boxes, and features the fairly straightforward refrain of “stay the fuck home“.

“This song is an anthem for everyone considering leaving their house,” commented Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde. “There’s one simple message for you that the government hasn’t put as bluntly, that’s to stay the fuck home and isolate.”

Benson added: “This song is an indoor and definitely not outdoor anthem for everyone that’s stuck at home at the moment. We tried to deliver a very serious message in the most fun and direct way possible – via a dance tune!”

In addition to the track, Peking Duk and Benson have shared a new t-shirt carrying the same message, commissioned from local artist Sindy Sinn. Money raised from the sale of the shirt will go to Australian music charity Support Act.

Peking Duk and Benson’s collaboration comes a week after Hobba and Hing challenged Ali Barter and Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson to also record a coronavirus-inspired song. The duo answered with an “isolation love song” titled ‘Four Days’.