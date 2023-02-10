Peking Duk and Darren Hayes reimagine Savage Garden’s ‘I Want You’

Peking Duk and Darren Hayes have united on a reimagining of Savage Garden‘s ‘I Want You’, combining Peking Duk’s club-ready production with new vocals recorded by the former Savage Garden singer himself.

The new collaboration stems from a plan Peking Duk had to remix the track – which they call “one of the most iconic songs in history” – in order to give it a second life. “We got in touch with Darren Hayes about completely re-recording it, so it felt fresh,” the duo said in a statement.

“We were amidst a wild writing trip in Santa Monica when Darren hit us back saying he was based in Santa Monica and the next moment we were in the room re-recording the magic,” they continued.

“We honestly couldn’t believe our ears or eyes. It was one of the funnest yet surreal three hour studio session of our lives. Darren Hayes is the most iconic Australian of our time. A true honour to be able to have touched this gold.” Listen below:

The original version of ‘I Want You’ was released in May 1996 as the lead single from Savage Garden’s self-titled debut album, and peaked at number four on both the ARIA Charts and Billboard Hot 100.

Hayes is currently touring Australia as part of his ‘Do You Remember?’ tour, which sees him celebrating 25 years of Savage Garden and performing tracks from across his solo catalogue. After performing in Sydney and Newcastle earlier this week, the Australian leg of the tour will conclude tomorrow night (February 11) at Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Peking Duk, meanwhile, will kick off their first full-scale headline tour in more than four years next month. Find dates and details for that here.