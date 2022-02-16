Peking Duk and The Jungle Giants to headline Party In The Apocalypse Part 2

Tasmanian music festival Party In The Apocalypse will return to Hobart next month for its second instalment, following Part 1 taking place this past December.

The promoters have announced the festival’s line-up today (February 16), sharing the poster to social media following its announcement on triple j. The line-up includes indie-pop band The Jungle Giants and dance duo Peking Duk headlining each day respectively.

Also featured on the bill are Vera Blue, Mallrat, San Cisco, Skegss, Thelma Plum and Confidence Man. A full breakdown of which acts are playing on what day is available below.

The festival is set to take place across the March 25 and 26 in Cornelian Bay, moving from Churchill Park in Launceston where Part 1 took place. Its unique set up of having only one stage allows for there to be no clashing performances across the two days, meaning attendees can see every artist billed on the line-up.

Party In The Apocalypse Part 1 ran between December 27 and December 28, 2021. It was headlined by PNAU and Lime Cordiale, while also featuring sets from acts such as Dune Rats, Cub Sport and Tasmanian natives Luca Brasi.

A pre-sale for Party In The Apocalypse Part 2 is set to commence from 5pm AEDT, with a general sale starting at 8am tomorrow via Oztix. Attendees can elect to attend either for a single day or both days, with VIP options also available.

Party In The Apocalypse Part 2’s line-up is:

FRIDAY MARCH 25

The Jungle Giants

Vera Blue

Skegss

Confidence Man

Kwame

Close Counters

Marlon x Rulla

Iluka

Little Island

Kudu Joy

Tai Harlii

SATURDAY MARCH 26

Peking Duk

Mallrat

San Cisco

Thelma Plum

Budjerah

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Kat Edwards

Clypso

HOLiDAY

Kaninna

Harry Jensen