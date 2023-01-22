Peking Duk announce 2023 Australian tour

Peking Duk have announced an Australian headline tour for the first quarter of 2023, with 15 dates on the itinerary for March (and one for April).

The electro-house titans will kick things off in Albury on Thursday March 3, with a hometown show in Canberra to follow just over a week later (on Friday March 10). The weekend will then roll on with Victorian gigs in Melbourne and Torquay, tailed by one in Warrnambool the following Monday (March 13).

Heading north from there, Peking Duk will keep the vibes alive with a quartet of NSW shows – hitting stages in Wollongong, Sydney, the Central Coast and Byron Bay – before exploring Queensland for dates in Townsville, Cairns, Airlie Beach, Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Finally, March will end with a gig in Adelaide, and April will start with one in Perth.

Tickets for all 16 shows go on sale at 9am local time this Wednesday (January 25), with a pre-sale starting at the same time a day earlier. All ticketing info can be found here.

The imminent run comes more than four years after Peking Duk’s last full-scale headline tour, which the pair embarked on in December of 2018. Since then, they’ve released eight standalone singles, starting with ‘Sugar’ (with Jack River) and ‘Ur Eyez’ (with Al Wright) in 2019, then ‘Move’ (with Alisa Xayalith), ‘Nothing To Love About Love’ (with The Wombats) and ‘Lil Bit’ (with Tommy Trash) in 2020.

2021 came with just one single – ‘Chemicals’, a rare Peking Duk song without a feature – while last year, they linked up with Slayyyter for ‘Honest’ and Circa Waves for ‘Spend It’. They also featured on the Daniel Johns song ‘Cocaine Killa’, which appeared on his recent album ‘FutureNever’.

Peking Duk’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 3 – Bungambrawatha/Albury, Beer Deluxe

Friday 10 – Ngunnawal/Canberra, UC Refectory

Saturday 11 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

Sunday 12 – Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Monday 13 – Wheringkernitch/Warrnambool, Rafferty’s

Thursday 16 – Dharawal/Wollongong, Waves

Friday 17 – Gadigal/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 18 – Darkinjung/Central Coast, Drifters Wharf

Sunday 19 – Arakwal/Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Tuesday 21 – Gurrumbilbarra/Townsville, JCU Uni Bar

Thursday 23 – Yirriganydji/Cairns, Gilligan’s

Friday 24 – Ngaro/Airlie Beach, Magnums

Saturday 25 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 26 – Yugambeh/Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 31 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Boorloo/Perth, Metro City