Ball Park Music, Confidence Man and more feature in Australian Record Store Day 2023 releases

Releases by Ball Park Music, Confidence Man, Peking Duk, Ocean Alley and Polish Club are among the Australian records that will be available as part of this year’s Record Store Day on April 22.

Those include a seven-inch vinyl containing Peking Duk’s two most recent singles: last year’s ‘Spend It’ with Circa Waves and this year’s rework of Savage Garden‘s ‘I Want You’, featuring newly-recorded vocals from Darren Hayes himself. Ball Park Music’s 2011 ‘Happiness and Surrounding Suburbs’ favourite ‘It’s Nice to Be Alive’ will also be available as a seven-inch single.

Confidence Man’s ‘Re-Tilt’ remix EP will be available on vinyl, while Ocean Alley’s 2018 album ‘Chiaroscuro’ will be available as a translucent orange double-LP. Polish Club’s ‘Nye_2020_megamix.Exe’, meanwhile, will be available as a transparent pink LP.

Other highlights include – for the first time ever on vinyl – Underground Lovers’ 1999 album ‘Cold Feeling’, available on both white and clear vinyl. “We have been releasing a lot of our early albums on vinyl over the last couple of years and ‘Cold Feeling’ was next in line,” founding members Glenn Bennie and Vincent Giarrusso said in a statement.

“It has never been released on vinyl before so this is such a thrill. We are so grateful that it can be part of Record Store Day in 2023.”

Other notable Australian Record Store Day releases include a zoetrope picture disc version of Bluey soundtrack album ‘Bluey Dance Mode!’ along with ‘Minor Setback’ – a seven-inch vinyl single by GUM (aka Tame Impala and Pond‘s Jay Watson) and Ambrose Kenny-Smith of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. See the full list of Australian Record Store Day 2023 releases below.

Record Store Day has been held annually in Australia and the rest of the world since 2008, offering exclusive releases and in-store celebrations for vinyl lovers. In addition to the local releases, the official Record Store Day 2023 exclusives list features records by The 1975, Fleetwood Mac, Dolly Parton and many more.

Head to the Record Store Day Australia website here for more information on exclusive RSD releases as well as participating record stores.

The Australian Record Store Day releases for 2023 are:

Ball Park Music – ‘It’s Nice to Be Alive’ (7″ vinyl)

Bluey – ‘Bluey Dance Mode’! (Zoetrope picture disc LP)

Close Counters – ‘Soulacosta II Sampler EP’ (12″ vinyl)

Confidence Man – ‘Re-Tilt EP’ (vinyl EO)

Ella Thompson – ‘Cool Down My Heart/Lost’ (7″ vinyl)

Forest Claudette – ‘The Year of February’ (12″ vinyl)

GUM/Ambrose Kenny-Smith – ‘Minor Setback’ (7″ vinyl)

Hugo Basclain – Nostalgia Is a Lair (12″ white vinyl)

Ocean Alley – ‘Chiaroscuro’ (2LP 12″ translucent orange vinyl)

Peking Duk – ‘Spend It’ feat. Circa Waves/’I Want You’ feat. Darren Hayes (7″ vinyl_

Penny Ikinger – ‘Travels and Travails’ (format TBA)

Polish Club – “Nye_2020_megamix.Exe’ (transparent pink LP)

Underground Lovers – ‘Cold Feeling’ (white and clear vinyl editions)

Winterbourne – ‘All But the Sun’ (bone LP)