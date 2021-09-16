Peking Duk, Boo Seeka and Northeast Party House to play regional QLD festival The Backyard Series

A new touring festival named The Backyard Series has been announced for regional Queensland, serving as a spin-off of the organisers’ hugely successful festival The Grass is Greener.

The boutique event will kick off at Townsville’s Uni Bar on October 30, before rolling through Toowoomba’s Queens Park on November 6, then Mackay’s Harrup Park on November 13, and finally Gladstone’s Memorial Park on November 20.

All four of the dates will be headlined by Peking Duk, performing a DJ set alongside electro-pop project Boo Seeka and EDM DJ Tenzin. They’ll be joined by Jesswar and Will Sparks in all cities except Townsville, where Northeast Party House will fill the gap there with a DJ set. The Melbourne group will also perform in Toowoomba, while house DJ Jade Zoe will play sets in Mackay and Gladstone.

The festival’s official poster (which you can check out below) also notes that more artists will be announced before the run kicks off next month.

In a statement, The Grass Is Greener founder Oli Frost said: “It means so much to us to be able to extend our festival into regional centres in 2021 and bring an amazing showcase to communities all over Queensland. We feel obligated to bring entertainment and community fun to these towns and we can’t wait to have one hell of a backyard bash!

“Since 2016, TGIG has invited exciting artists and represented the perfect balance of music for one hell of a party. It is a careful curation that has seen the event grow into a staple in the Australian festival community, now, with The Backyard Series, we are going to see more great festivals reach more great regional venues and bring exciting acts from all over the country.”

Tickets for The Backyard Series will be available from 9am on Thursday September 23, starting at $79 from the festival’s website.

The Grass Is Greener will return to North Queensland for its sixth year next month, taking place at the Cairns Showgrounds in October 23. Crooked Colours and Ziggy Alberts will be headlining the festival, with acts like Young Franco, Winston Surfshirt and George Maple also playing.