Peking Duk enlist Slayyyter for festival-primed single ‘Honest’

Peking Duk have united with US hyperpop singer Slayyyyter for their new collaborative single ‘Honest’.

Written alongside KLP, it’s a characteristically big-energy, festival-primed dance cut that foregrounds Slayyyter’s vocals high in the mix and comes with an immediately infectious refrain.

“She’s always been very, very dope and someone we’ve wanted to work with for a long time,” Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde said when speaking to triple j about the collaboration.

“I was a fan before they even hit me up, so I was super excited when they asked,” added Slayyyter. “Honestly… I love electronic and dance music so much, I love stuff that’s engineered to go off live so I thought it was the perfect fit.”

Listen to ‘Honest’ below:

Peking Duk originally teased the song last month, when they shared a video on Instagram of it being played live during the duo’s set at the Grapevine Gathering in Victoria.

“By the second drop they were chanting along, screaming,” the group’s Reuben Styles told triple j. “[It was] as good as it could ever feel to a song that no-one’s ever heard.”

‘Honest’ marks Peking Duk’s first single for the year, following ‘Chemicals’ in 2021. Last year also saw the duo team up with The Amity Affliction and Jesswar for an appearance on ABC’s live music series The Set, covering AC/DC‘s ‘TNT’.